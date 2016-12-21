Multiple weapons found during Iowa Ci...

Multiple weapons found during Iowa City traffic stop

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Multiple weapons found during Iowa City traffic stop Podhajsky 12/15/16 Police say they found multiple firearms in a vehicle stopped for going the wrong way down a one-way street. Iowa City Police stopped 26-year-old Mackenzie Lee of Fort Dodge for going westbound on East Jefferson Street near Gilbert Street about 11 p.m. Wednesday, then turning and eventually going the wrong way on Market Street.

