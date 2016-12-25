Local Woman Celebrates a 'Christmas Miracle' as Mother Receives Two Organ Donations
It's hard enough to get one organ donation you desperately need, but DeAnna Hobbs' mother, Sonja, got two, just in time for Christmas. "It's just a Christmas miracle - I've been saying that from day one, just a Christmas miracle," Hobbs said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec 20
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC