Library offers empowerment sessions
For four weeks at the beginning of 2017, Prelude Behavioral Services of Iowa City and the Washington Public Library will team up to give a series of presentations on how to be a more effective parent, friend, leader, or community member. Library director Deb Stanton said the presentations, called Personal Empowerment and Transformations group, will meet for four sessions.
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec 20
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
