Inhibiting Insulin-Mediated {beta}2-Adrenergic Receptor Activation...
From Department of Pharmacology, University of California at Davis ; Institute of Clinical Pharmacology, Anhui Medical University, Key Laboratory of Anti-Inflammatory and Immune Medicine, Ministry of Education, Collaborative Innovation Center of Anti-Inflammatory and Immune Medicine, Hefei, China ; Shuguang Hospital, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine ; Department of Pharmacology, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China ; Department of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center, University of Iowa, Iowa City ; Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC ; and VA Northern California Health Care System, Mather .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec 20
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC