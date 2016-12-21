IC man who threatened to kill girlfriend arrested again Lang 12/28/16 An Iowa City man who once threatened to kill his girlfriend and burn down her house has been arrested again after allegedly returning to the victim's residence while intoxicated. Iowa City Police say 52-year-old Curtis Seals went to the woman's Taylor Drive home on the morning of Dec. 20 and began banging on the doors and ringing her doorbell, saying he wanted to talk to her.

