IC Man Wanted on Riot Charge Arrested After Christmas Night Incident Lang 12/26/16 A reported Christmas night altercation has lead to the arrest of an Iowa City man wanted in connection with a Coralville riot. Online Iowa City Police records show officers were called to Kum and Go on Mormon Trek Boulevard just before 10pm Sunday after a caller reported being "mugged" by three subjects while walking to work.

