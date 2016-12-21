IC Man Calls 9-1-1 to Complain About Speeding Ticket, Gets Arrested Lang 12/28/16 Calling 9-1-1 to complain about a speeding ticket has lead to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Johnson County Sheriff's Deputies recorded 57-year-old Martin Robert Gaffey of Fairview Cemetery Road speeding on Highway 1 South near Landon Avenue west of Iowa City just after 5:30 on December 20th.

