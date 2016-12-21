Family treatment center gets huge Chr...

Family treatment center gets huge Christmas gift

Wednesday Dec 21

Members of 100+ Women Who Care: Blackhawk Chapter Amanda Rundquist, Timber Roden, Jill Yoder, Jesse Aynes, and Candice Becker, prepare to present a check to Young House Family Services on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at the Christamore House in Mount Pleasant, IA. Young House was presented with a $4,500 check from the organization.

Iowa City, IA

