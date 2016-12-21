?Design consultant selected for Riverside Drive pedestrian tunnel project
Design consultant selected for Riverside Drive pedestrian tunnel project Podhajsky 01/01/17 A Cedar Rapids company has been awarded a consulting contract to design a new pedestrian tunnel along Riverside Drive. The contract between the city of Iowa City and Foth Infrastructure and Environment is part of the city council's consent agenda for its Tuesday meeting.
