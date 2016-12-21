Des Moines Woman's "Christmas Present" of Marijuana Leads to IC Arrest Lang 12/27/16 One woman's idea of a "Christmas present" to a friend in Iowa City has landed her in the Johnson County Jail. University Heights Police say an officer pulled over 20-year-old Tiaunna Dee Schlegel of Des Moines near the intersection of Highway 1 and Sunset Street just before 11:30 Monday night.

