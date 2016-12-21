Davenport Man Declares Intent to Walk...

Davenport Man Declares Intent to Walk Home From IC, Gets Arrested

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Davenport Man Declares Intent to Walk Home From IC, Gets Arrested Lang 12/31/16 A man who Iowa City police say proclaimed that he was going to walk home to the Quad Cities has been arrested. Officers were called to a report of an out-of-control male kicking doors at a York Place apartment complex at 1:45 Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec 20 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC