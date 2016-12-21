Coralville council to vote on funding for southwest side development Podhajsky 12/25/16 The Coralville city council will vote on approving $26,000 in support for a housing project near the Iowa City line. Southgate Development has proposed erecting a mixed-use building at the northwest corner of Camp Cardinal Boulevard and Kennedy Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.