Construction begins on Coralville's Bridgewater Subdivision

Crews have broken ground on the first piece of a multiphase development in Coralville, despite concern expressed by neighbors that the project would be too congested. The Bridgewater Subdivision sits on a roughly 100-acre piece of land immediately west of the Iowa Firefighters Memorial on First Avenue and north of Interstate 80. City officials recently awarded a building permit for the first of four phases of development on the property - a 170-unit senior housing and memory care facility.

