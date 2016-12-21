Charges filed in several area robberies Podhajsky 12/22/16 Two men already arrested in a November robbery now face numerous other charges in several other robberies around the area. The Johnson County Attorney's Office on Wednesday filed 25 new counts against 26-year-old Martarius Junious of Iowa City and four new counts against 23-year-old Corey Lindsey of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.