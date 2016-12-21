Celebrate Iowa's 170th birthday

Celebrate Iowa's 170th birthday

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Tama News-Herald

DES MOINES Gov. Terry E. Branstad and Department of Cultural Affairs Director Mary Cownie today invited Iowans to join them this month in celebrating the state's 170th birthday with new exhibits, programs and parties at the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines. "This is an exciting milestone and a time to celebrate the rich heritage we all share as Iowans," Branstad said from the State Historical Museum during his regular weekly press conference.

