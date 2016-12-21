Bond reduced for man accused in Iowa ...

Bond reduced for man accused in Iowa City robbery

Bond reduced for man accused in Iowa City robbery Podhajsky 12/21/16 A judge has granted a Columbus Junction's man request to lower his bond in his robbery case. Online court records show judge Chad Kepros more than halved the bail for 22-year-old Antonio Aguilar on Tuesday, reducing it to $25,000.

