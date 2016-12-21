Accident injures 9
Washington County Sheriff Jerry Dunbar said two adults and seven children made up the passengers of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Nine people were reportedly hospitalized after a head-on accident Monday morning in the 2700 block of Coppock Road in rural Washington.
