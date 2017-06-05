Sewer extension hearing set for Wedne...

Sewer extension hearing set for Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

More information Comments and questions may be submitted to the Koochiching County Environmental Services Department, 715 Fourth St., International Falls, MN 56649 prior to Wednesday's hearing. Area residents from County Road 103 to Sha Sha Point are expected to hear more details and provide input Wednesday on a proposal by Koochiching County to extend sewer service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) May 18 Musikologist 10
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC