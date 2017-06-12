Senior center seeks donations to keep doors open
From the left, Mike Johnson, Jo Johnson, Darlene Fittje and Peggy Johnson share a laugh at the Koochiching County Senior Center while loading meals for delivery to home bound residents last week. Because of a dip in funding, the senior center may need to close its doors if it cannot generate community donations.
