Seminar series presents 'Living With Loss: Navigating the Journey of Grief'
The Good Samaritan Society-International Falls will host licensed psychologist Allison O'Hara as she presents a seminar on grief at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Good Samaritan Society's Fellowship Hall. This presentation is held in conjunction with National Nurses Assistants Week.
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|May 18
|Musikologist
|10
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
