Ruby's Pantry contributes

Last week, Karina McLellan, a member of the local Ruby's Pantry Benevolence Fund Committee and executive director of the Falls Hunger Coalition, presented Lyn McCullough of the Koochiching County Senior Center a $500 donation to support the center's operations for county senior citizens. Money in the benevolence fund comes from each guest to Ruby's Pop-Up Pantry, where they donate $20 at each food distribution which takes place at Backus Community Center, noted Lee Grim, Ruby's local promotion coordinator.

