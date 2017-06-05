Plan for port may be revisited
A plan to reconstruct and relocate the International Falls land port-of-entry shelved more than five years ago could be resurrected. Falls Mayor Bob Anderson said he heard early in the year that the United States Government Services Administration staff could visit the community this spring or summer to review the plan, following completion of a land port-of-entry project in Detroit.
