Our View: Public cut from process
A chained gate keeps the public away from a visitor center and the 2,000-year-old burial mounds along the Rainy River, about 17 miles west of International Falls, closed in 2003 by the Minnesota Historical Society. A chained gate keeps the public away from a visitor center and the 2,000-year-old burial mounds along the Rainy River, about 17 miles west of International Falls, closed in 2003 by the Minnesota Historical Society.
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|May 18
|Musikologist
|10
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
