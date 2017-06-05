Minnesota Book Award winner to visit library
Two-time Minnesota Book Award winner William Durbin will take some time to entertain and inform area residents at 10:30 a.m. June 20 at the International Falls Public Library, said a press release. The Novels of the Arrowhead Region Program will feature Durbin and how he has used primary source material to write novels about the history of Northeastern Minnesota, including subjects such as lumberjacks, iron miners, immigrants and homesteaders.
