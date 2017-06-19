Local GSM receives bronze National Qu...

Local GSM receives bronze National Quality Award

Read more: Daily Journal

Officials at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls announced last week the organization was awarded the American Health Care Association/National Center of Assisted Living Bronze National Quality Award for 2017. Implemented by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is centered on the core values and criteria of the Baldridge Performance Excellence Program, which is also the foundation of the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative.

