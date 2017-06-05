Council OKs Sunday liquor sales

Council OKs Sunday liquor sales

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

The International Falls City Council Monday approved the first reading of amendment to the city's codes that will allow for the sale of off-sale liquor on Sundays at licensed establishments within the city. The second reading of the amended ordinance is expected at the June 19 meeting of the council following review of a few items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) May 18 Musikologist 10
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC