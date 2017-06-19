Contract award is next step in sewer ...

Contract award is next step in sewer project

A long planned sewer extension east of International Falls is moving ahead with action by the Koochiching County Board this week and last week. The board approved the guidelines for easement acquisition for the estimated $19.3 million Island View sewer project Tuesday, and in special session Friday approved moving ahead with the project following a public hearing held June 14. Bids for the project are expected to be awarded July 17. State law on awarding contracts requires at least 30 days following the hearing, said Jenny Herman, county administrative director.

