Board to seek bonding money for Grand Mound

Rainy River First Nations Chief Jim Leonard and Ed Oerichbauer, Koochiching Historical Museums, discuss the future of the Grand Mound Historical Center with the Koochiching County Board Tuesday. The Koochiching County Board Tuesday will seek $2 million from the 2018 capital budget to protect, restore and reopen the Grand Mound Historic Site.

