Summer brings activity to the library
Summer could be even busier than normal at the International Falls Public Library as it adds to its activities and aesthetics. Library Director Diane Adams was authorized last month by the International Falls City Council to move forward with placing a geocache box in Smokey Bear Park and pouring two concrete pads near the library for sculptures symbolizing the seasons of fall and winter.
