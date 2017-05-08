RECAP still on the radar

Steve Korstad, Coronal chief financial officer, left, and John Howard, chief executive officer of Coronal, met previously with the Koochiching County Board in the process to develop the Renewable Energy Clean Air Project. Steve Korstad, Coronal chief financial officer, left, and John Howard, chief executive officer of Coronal, met previously with the Koochiching County Board in the process to develop the Renewable Energy Clean Air Project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.