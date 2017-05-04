Our View: Keep cities' local control
The lives of state residents are most affected by the actions taken by the governments that operate cities and counties. More than two dozen bills have been introduced in 2017 Legislature that restrict local decision-making and range from prohibiting plastic bags to the authority to set a local minimum wage.
