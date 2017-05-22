On Gunflint Trail, memories of 'devil...

On Gunflint Trail, memories of 'devil's fire' still burn

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Post-Bulletin

A helicopter drops water on flames along the Gunflint Trail near Loon Lake northwest of Grand Marais, Minn., on May 13, 2007, as firefighters in the air and on the ground battle the week old fire that has destroyed nearly 83 square miles in Minnesota and Canada. Firefighters battle a blaze along the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais, Minn., on May 12, 2007, against the week-old fire that has destroyed more than 50,000 acres and more than 100 structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) May 18 Musikologist 10
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,224,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC