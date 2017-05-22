On Gunflint Trail, memories of 'devil's fire' still burn
A helicopter drops water on flames along the Gunflint Trail near Loon Lake northwest of Grand Marais, Minn., on May 13, 2007, as firefighters in the air and on the ground battle the week old fire that has destroyed nearly 83 square miles in Minnesota and Canada. Firefighters battle a blaze along the Gunflint Trail north of Grand Marais, Minn., on May 12, 2007, against the week-old fire that has destroyed more than 50,000 acres and more than 100 structures.
