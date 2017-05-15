KEDA works to expand Falls business park

The business park in International Falls, now owned by the Koochiching Economic Development Authority and the city, is expected to be platted and enlarged as a result of action Monday. Activity in the International Falls Business Park, Main Avenue and 22nd Street, could increase after the KEDA Board asks the Koochiching County Board to provide adjacent property, now considered tax forfeited, to the KEDA so it can continue the platting process.

