Johnston Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance
Thirty-eight-year-old Abraham Roberts is charged with first degree murder in the death of Agnes Yarlee on April 15th. Roberts was detained at the U.S. border in International Falls, Minnesota last month while trying to cross into Canada.
