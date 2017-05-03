IFFD donates life-saving device to SuperOne

From the left paramedic Steffan Tveit, Stewart's SuperOne General Manager Doug Moss, International Falls Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, and paramedic Anna Ringhofer pose with an AED the Falls Fire/Rescue/EMS service donated to SuperOne. From the left paramedic Steffan Tveit, Stewart's SuperOne General Manager Doug Moss, International Falls Fire Chief Adam Mannausau, and paramedic Anna Ringhofer pose with an AED the Falls Fire/Rescue/EMS service donated to SuperOne.

