Council discusses youth projects

"Together we are strong," is the motto of a coalition that also wants to make International Falls a little stronger attraction for the city's youth. Beth Slatinski, planning and implementation coordinator for Independent School District 361's Koochiching Area Prevention in Education, or KAPE, met with the Falls City Council Monday to introduce it to students in "The Spirit of Borderland" group and a "photo voice" project they have begun.

