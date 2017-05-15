Cities, groups to work on splash park
Mayor Dennis Wagner met with the Falls City Council Monday to ask them to consider siting a splash park at City Beach, which is owned by the Falls, but within the Ranier city limits. The International Falls Rotary and Ranier Recreation Club have teamed to propose a splash park and met with the Ranier City Council recently to talk about where it could be located, said Wagner.
