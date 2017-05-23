Chiefs provide April reports
The chiefs of International Falls police and fire departments provided reports about April activities to the city council earlier this month. Police Chief Rich Mastin told the council police officers were active in the community assisting in outreach through programs including Relay for Life, a local walk for autism awareness, and driving under the influence presentation at the Falls High School.
