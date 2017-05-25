Borderland still reaping All Class Re...

Borderland still reaping All Class Reunion successes

Read more: Daily Journal

More recently, a donation of more than $31,000 to International Falls School District 361 was received as a result of the reunion last August. The donation was given to the district from the Falls Education Foundation this week in the name of the alumni and the All Class Reunion.

