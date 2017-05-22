Board approves grant for Northland Counseling
Arrowhead Regional Development Commission Director Andy Hubley addresses the Koochiching County Board Tuesday to request $4,000 to help fund a comprehensive trails plan that will include an area in Koochiching County around and near Voyageurs National Park. A chemical abuse treatment and mental health facility is one step closer to relocating to International Falls after action taken Tuesday by the Koochiching County Board.
