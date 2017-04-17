Truck route meeting set for Thursday
Concerns, discussions and a petition about noise coming from traffic on what's known as the local truck route will be discussed at 5 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the Koochiching County Courthouse. The meeting is to solicit input from local and regional stakeholders relative to operations the county Highway 332 truck route, agreed the county board Tuesday.
