Positive approach program aims to reduce underage alcohol use

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Daily Journal

National health promotion expert Jeff Linkenbach will share his innovative strategy for reducing underage alcohol use with the Borderland community April 25. The program, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Backus Community Center, features Linkenbach's approach, known as Positive Community Norms, which works by promoting the strengths, protective attitudes, and positive actions of youth, according to a news release. Anyone - parents, community members, students, elected officials - is welcome to attend the free event.

