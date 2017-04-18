Positive approach program aims to reduce underage alcohol use

National health promotion expert Jeff Linkenbach will share his innovative strategy for reducing underage alcohol use with the Borderland community April 25. The program, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Backus Community Center, features Linkenbach's approach, known as Positive Community Norms, which works by promoting the strengths, protective attitudes, and positive actions of youth, according to a news release. Anyone - parents, community members, students, elected officials - is welcome to attend the free event.

