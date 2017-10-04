Police Report - 4/10/17

Injury: Thomas M. Burri, 48, International Falls, was flown to a hospital in Fargo Sunday for non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was operating eastbound on Highway 11 at County Road 93 struck a deer just before 8 p.m. Burri was first taken to the Falls hospital by the International Falls Ambulance Service. The report said he as not wearing a helmet.

