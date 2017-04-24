Our View: Tough decisions
And when the money coming in doesn't match the money going out, tough choices must be made - that means a family must consider whether to cancel its television service, or a government must cut staff or programs. We sympathize with members of International Falls School Board who must make some difficult decisions that could impact family, friends, students and the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC