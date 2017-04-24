Misner named LSC program Student of the Year
Shawna Misner, a native of International Falls, has been named Lake Superior College's Physical Therapy Assistant Program Student of the Year. This honor is earned through a number of criteria, including grade point of 3.0 or higher, strong leadership abilities, peer mentorship, involvement in campus and community and enthusiasm and commitment.
