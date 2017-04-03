Men rescued from ice
Two Iron Range men were pulled from Kabetogama Lake Tuesday afternoon after they went through the ice while traveling on an all-terrain vehicle pulling a sled. The ice rescue, the second in St. Louis County in two days, prompts the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office to urge people to stay off the ice due to unsafe ice conditions.
