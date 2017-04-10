Looking Back at April 12
Sara Elizabeth Polkinghorne, daughter of John and Deb Polkinghorne of Littlefork, and Benjamin Jay Wendt, son of Larry and Judy Wendt of International Falls, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. A June 8, 2002, wedding ceremony at St. Columban Catholic Church, Littlefork, is planned by the couple.
