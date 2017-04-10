LETTER: BCA takes final bow May 7
There has been a concert series actively bringing performers to Backus Auditorium since 1945 with the current Border Concert Association being the driving force since the late 1950's. The quality and variety of entertainment has never wavered and the board of directors worked diligently to keep the doors open.
