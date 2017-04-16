Johnston Homicide Suspect Taken Into Custody at Canadian Border
Johnston police were dispatched to the Providence Pointe apartments at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday night on reports of gunshots. On Sunday evening, U.S. Customs alerted the Johnston Police Department that Abraham Roberts,38, was taken into custody at the Canadian border in International Falls, Minnesota, attempting to cross into Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
International Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|9
|Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Medewiwin
|1
|Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Loveupnorthcamping
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15)
|May '15
|Lisa Verhoek
|1
|WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Petal Power
|2
|Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14)
|Mar '14
|Mets Fan Forever
|6
Find what you want!
Search International Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC