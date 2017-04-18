Jackie Glowack selected as Citizen of the Year

International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced this week winners of the 2017 awards to be presented at the annual Gala and Awards Dinner on May 11. The Citizen of the Year award winner is Jackie Glowack. There were numerous nominations for Glowack, and highlighted her service to the community through volunteering at multiple places throughout the town, helping out community members in need, and serving on boards and committees that focus on betterment of the community.

