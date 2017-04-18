Jackie Glowack selected as Citizen of...

Jackie Glowack selected as Citizen of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce officials announced this week winners of the 2017 awards to be presented at the annual Gala and Awards Dinner on May 11. The Citizen of the Year award winner is Jackie Glowack. There were numerous nominations for Glowack, and highlighted her service to the community through volunteering at multiple places throughout the town, helping out community members in need, and serving on boards and committees that focus on betterment of the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

International Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
International Falls Music Thread (Sep '13) Sep '16 Musikologist 9
News Remote development: Naicatchewenin casts its ne... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Medewiwin 1
News Big dreams for Big Falls Campground (Sep '15) Sep '15 Loveupnorthcamping 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
News Kokua Line: Star-Bulletin 1st Extra Ed. (May '15) May '15 Lisa Verhoek 1
News WTF, Summer? It's 103 Degrees in Canada, 55 in ... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Petal Power 2
News Calendar says spring, but winter refuses to go ... (Mar '14) Mar '14 Mets Fan Forever 6
See all International Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search International Falls Forum Now

International Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

International Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

International Fal...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC